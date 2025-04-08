Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.51, but opened at $48.23. Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 9,905,908 shares trading hands.

Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $559.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 3.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Tradr 2X Short TSLA Daily ETF

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

