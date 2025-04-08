Trek Financial LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of BUFF opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $46.71.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

