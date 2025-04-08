Trek Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 5,508 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,264,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,389,000 after buying an additional 974,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,413,000 after acquiring an additional 412,080 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.93. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.2014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

