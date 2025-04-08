Trek Financial LLC Buys Shares of 3,436 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $202,645,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,175,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Q2 by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,345,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,449,000 after buying an additional 698,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Q2 by 732.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 745,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,025,000 after buying an additional 655,838 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.05 and a beta of 1.61. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 36,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $2,894,448.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,023,263.10. This trade represents a 6.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $493,342.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. This represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $14,853,965 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W lowered Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $89.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

