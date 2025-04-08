Trek Financial LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWQ. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 442,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 256,799 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,412,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 759.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 55,807 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 270,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 270,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

