Trek Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $519,170,000 after purchasing an additional 393,777 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,077,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $291.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $332.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.12. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $230.39 and a twelve month high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $940,373.07. The trade was a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,500 shares of company stock valued at $29,502,480. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

