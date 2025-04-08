Trek Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 559 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 559 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $781.36.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:URI opened at $559.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $665.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $748.93. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

