Trek Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 38,596 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

EWC opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $43.33.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

