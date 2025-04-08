Trek Financial LLC Sells 392 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWL. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Powell Industries by 455.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on POWL shares. Roth Capital upgraded Powell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Powell Industries Price Performance

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $168.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.91. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $364.98.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 35.48% and a net margin of 15.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 8.12%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

