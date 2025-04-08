Trek Financial LLC Sells 82,483 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,483 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zeta Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

ZETA stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

