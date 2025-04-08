Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 315.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRVI. Raymond James raised Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $558.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.39.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $548,862.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,075. This trade represents a 51.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $34,630.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,599.54. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 69,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,264,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 117,418 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 180.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 61,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 53,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

