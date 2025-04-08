Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 181,532 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 155.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,532 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Bausch Health Companies worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BHC opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.44). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 577.82%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

