Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 163,875 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 163,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of New Fortress Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,567,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,096,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,893 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth $19,618,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $15,120,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $30.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.60%. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other New Fortress Energy news, CFO Christopher S. Guinta purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $42,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,016.21. The trade was a 2.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $8.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

