Trexquant Investment LP Grows Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.51% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 54,353 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 62,073 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 861,689 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMCI stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $476.53 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.77. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

In other news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $398,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,725.57. This trade represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

