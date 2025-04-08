Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.36 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82,177 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 420,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 618.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 747,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,287,000 after buying an additional 643,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 466,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,791,000 after buying an additional 292,826 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $41.14.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.21% and a net margin of 7.34%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer bought 1,120 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price objective on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

