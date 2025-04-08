Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.60 Million in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.43% of Washington Trust Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15,152.6% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WASH opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $502.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $40.59.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WASH. StockNews.com raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

