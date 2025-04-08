Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 143,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.29% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 6.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 8,056.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 346,274 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 336.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 752,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other uniQure news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 14,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $153,448.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,380.40. This represents a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $76,036.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 580,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,574,599.40. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,830 shares of company stock worth $961,401. Corporate insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. StockNews.com raised uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $7.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on uniQure

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.42. uniQure has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

uniQure Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.