Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 1.92% of Aligos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the company's stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the company's stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company's stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.72. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $46.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($13.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.63) by ($10.45). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.34% and a negative net margin of 1,283.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

