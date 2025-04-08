Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 257,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.18% of WisdomTree as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, research analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

WisdomTree Profile

(Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.