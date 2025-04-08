Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,019,127 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019,127 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.23% of Redfin worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,109,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter worth approximately $10,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 290,545 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,108,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Redfin by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 270,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 99,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $15.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley downgraded Redfin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $180,730.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,968.40. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

