Trexquant Investment LP Sells 5,085 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.34 and a twelve month high of $196.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.55.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

