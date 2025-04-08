TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of TriMas worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth about $29,160,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,698,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TriMas by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,619,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 252,537 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,068 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TRS opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.83.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRS

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.78 per share, with a total value of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,850.14. This represents a 29.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Sedaghat bought 554,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,338,366.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,686,444.18. This trade represents a 159.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 806,246 shares of company stock valued at $19,338,213. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.