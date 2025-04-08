Truist Financial Cuts AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target to $105.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.24% from the stock’s current price.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Baird R W cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.01. 294,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.74. AGCO has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AGCO by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 84,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,959,000 after acquiring an additional 150,656 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

