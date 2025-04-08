Truist Financial Cuts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $389.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $438.00 to $389.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.53.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,231. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total value of $860,147.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total transaction of $3,800,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

