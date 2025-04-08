Truist Financial Cuts Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $130.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on J. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $113.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,353. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $106.23 and a 52-week high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

