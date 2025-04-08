TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.38. TScan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 1,188.88%. Analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.