Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,285 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.33. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

