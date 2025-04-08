Twin Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 142.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434,098 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,461,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,600,000 after purchasing an additional 805,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,846,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,886,000 after buying an additional 444,850 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,958,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,184,000 after buying an additional 377,952 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.02. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $71.19.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.82 per share, for a total transaction of $35,724,455.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,557,799.42. This represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $54.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.27.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

