Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 117.3% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Newmont by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after buying an additional 1,578,545 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Newmont by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,580,000 after buying an additional 865,213 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Newmont by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Trading Up 1.5 %

Newmont stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.16. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Get Our Latest Report on Newmont

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $131,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,051.46. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.