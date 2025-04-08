U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.38 and traded as high as $8.37. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 347,693 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on USAU. Roth Capital raised U.S. Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on USAU

U.S. Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.