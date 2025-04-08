UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 7641373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.62.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -61.24 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in UiPath by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

