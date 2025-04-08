United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 418,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,037 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $53,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,373,964,000 after purchasing an additional 268,278 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,624,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,788,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $95.56 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.23 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The company has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.31.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.18.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

