Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Lessened by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 133,265 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.30% of Universal Display worth $20,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLED. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $112.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

