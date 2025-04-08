Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Stock Price Up 12.4% – Still a Buy?

Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.04 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.04 ($0.01). Approximately 7,987,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 8,570,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Upland Resources Stock Up 15.7 %

The company has a market cap of £14.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.23.

Upland Resources Company Profile

The Company is focused on opportunities in South-East Asia with an initial emphasis on Sarawak.

Over the last 7 years the Company has developed an opportunity on a block in Northern Sarawak, block SK334.

Upland has an exceptional team and is working with leading oil and gas contractors to effectively, and with the minimum risk, evolve its prospects.

