Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 101.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,750 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Vale by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,349,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,891,000 after buying an additional 13,298,912 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Vale by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 11,754,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vale by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,117,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,858,000 after purchasing an additional 507,245 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vale by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,965,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Vale by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,721,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.30 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Vale Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.03 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 16.15%. Analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3758 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.