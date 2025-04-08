Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 824,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,732 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.19% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $161,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VIG opened at $175.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9377 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

