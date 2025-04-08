Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

