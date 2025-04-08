Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $316.14 and last traded at $330.77, with a volume of 2363580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.02.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.58. The company has a market cap of $331.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.