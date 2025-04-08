Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $316.14 and last traded at $330.77, with a volume of 2363580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.02.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.58. The company has a market cap of $331.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19.
Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
