Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading 1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $43.03. 7,570,753 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 19,769,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Argus raised Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $178.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 11,085 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $453,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,439.20. The trade was a 43.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,159.61. This trade represents a 40.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,895. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 70,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,352,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,681,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 375,883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 98,201 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

