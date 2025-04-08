VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 86.80% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FORA. CIBC increased their target price on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VerticalScope
VerticalScope Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total value of C$107,270.00. Also, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$137,500.00. Insiders sold 25,550 shares of company stock valued at $295,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.
VerticalScope Company Profile
VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VerticalScope
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.