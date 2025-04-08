VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 86.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FORA. CIBC increased their target price on VerticalScope from C$10.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$14.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of FORA stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.03. 79,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$126.52 million, a PE ratio of 45.21 and a beta of -0.02. VerticalScope has a 1-year low of C$6.80 and a 1-year high of C$14.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.08.

In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.62, for a total value of C$107,270.00. Also, Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$137,500.00. Insiders sold 25,550 shares of company stock valued at $295,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

VerticalScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.