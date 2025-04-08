Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 5677945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9,209.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24,130 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $604,000. Lighthouse Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

