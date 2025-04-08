Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Trading Down 2% – Here’s Why

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) fell 2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.51. 886,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 484,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Village Farms International Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 407,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 220,105 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Village Farms International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,431,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 640,148 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Village Farms International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 80,567 shares in the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

Featured Stories

