Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.15, but opened at $34.30. Virtu Financial shares last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 123,046 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virtu Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,271,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,669.23. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

