Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V opened at $311.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $579.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.58 and a 200-day moving average of $317.46.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,842,490 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

