Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.64 and last traded at $14.15, with a volume of 2837523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vital Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Williams Trading set a $27.00 target price on Vital Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $554.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.82.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $534.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,528. This trade represents a 13.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,335.88. This represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock worth $448,742. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 103,583 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

