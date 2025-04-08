VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Monday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE VNRX opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.15. VolitionRx has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.02.

In other VolitionRx news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds bought 181,818 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,299,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,572.10. The trade was a 8.59 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VolitionRx in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VolitionRx by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VolitionRx by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

