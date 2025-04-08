Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Purchased by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Walker & Dunlop comprises about 2.9% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC owned 0.28% of Walker & Dunlop worth $8,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 29.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 20.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 85,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $75.05 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.55 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $99.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $341.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.01%.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,508,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares in the company, valued at $35,455,672.91. This represents a 4.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.