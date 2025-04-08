Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total transaction of $166,658.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 460,705 shares in the company, valued at $41,956,404.35. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at $25,419,362.80. This represents a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,852 shares of company stock valued at $16,785,080 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,235,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $503,517,000 after buying an additional 809,352 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,869 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $205,094,000 after acquiring an additional 514,262 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Walmart by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 416,208 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,609,000 after purchasing an additional 64,995 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $83.65 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71. The firm has a market cap of $670.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

