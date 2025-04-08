Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Up 9.1% – Still a Buy?

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.93 and last traded at $44.58. Approximately 90,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 765,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

Several research analysts have commented on HCC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.34). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 6.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,404,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,531,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 244,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after buying an additional 143,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

