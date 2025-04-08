Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $192.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

WCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.43.

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.53. 841,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.35. Waste Connections has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $201.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 890.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 19,519.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,295,000 after acquiring an additional 913,882 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 28.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3,206.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Waste Connections by 13.9% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

